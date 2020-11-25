WATCH: SpaceX launches next batch of Starlink satellites

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WESH) — SpaceX is set to launch the next batch of its Starlink satellites on a Falcon 9 rocket Tuesday night from Cape Canaveral.

Tuesday night’s launch is scheduled for 9:13 p.m.

The launch had originally been scheduled for Sunday night, and then Monday night. Monday night’s attempt was delayed due to rough weather in the recovery area.

The goal of Starlink missions is to create a network that will help provide internet services to those who are not yet connected, and to provide reliable and affordable internet across the globe, officials say.

The growing satellite network seems to be passing its early tests, providing download speeds fast enough to stream multiple HD movies at once.