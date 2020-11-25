WATCH: SpaceX launches next batch of Starlink satellites

Florida

by: WESH 2 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WESH) — SpaceX is set to launch the next batch of its Starlink satellites on a Falcon 9 rocket Tuesday night from Cape Canaveral.

Tuesday night’s launch is scheduled for 9:13 p.m.

The launch had originally been scheduled for Sunday night, and then Monday night. Monday night’s attempt was delayed due to rough weather in the recovery area.

The goal of Starlink missions is to create a network that will help provide internet services to those who are not yet connected, and to provide reliable and affordable internet across the globe, officials say.

The growing satellite network seems to be passing its early tests, providing download speeds fast enough to stream multiple HD movies at once.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss