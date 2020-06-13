Watch: SpaceX lights up sky with Falcon 9 launch from Cape Canaveral

CAPE CANAVERAL (WFLA) — SpaceX lit up the Florida sky early Saturday morning as it sent the Falcon 9 rocket on its ninth Starlink mission.

The weather wasn’t the best in Tampa Bay Saturday morning to get a clear view of the launch, but the views in Cape Canaveral were stellar.

Falcon 9 launches 58 Starlink satellites and 3 @planetlabs Skysats to orbit before returning to Earth and landing on a droneship pic.twitter.com/K6OjgJQZfv — SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 13, 2020

The company’s ninth Starlink mission includes 58 Starlink satellites and three of Planet’s Skysats.

Watch the launch again in the video player above.

LATEST STORIES: