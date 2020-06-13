Watch: SpaceX lights up sky with Falcon 9 launch from Cape Canaveral

Florida
Posted: / Updated:

CAPE CANAVERAL (WFLA) — SpaceX lit up the Florida sky early Saturday morning as it sent the Falcon 9 rocket on its ninth Starlink mission.

The weather wasn’t the best in Tampa Bay Saturday morning to get a clear view of the launch, but the views in Cape Canaveral were stellar.

The company’s ninth Starlink mission includes 58 Starlink satellites and three of Planet’s Skysats.

