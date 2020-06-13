Watch: SpaceX lights up sky with Falcon 9 launch from Cape Canaveral

CAPE CANAVERAL (WFLA) — SpaceX lit up the Florida sky early Saturday morning as it sent the Falcon 9 rocket on its ninth Starlink mission.
The weather wasn’t the best in Tampa Bay Saturday morning to get a clear view of the launch, but the views in Cape Canaveral were stellar.
The company’s ninth Starlink mission includes 58 Starlink satellites and three of Planet’s Skysats.
Watch the launch again in the video player above.
