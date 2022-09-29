JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A reporter in Florida got a shock after a sign collapsed behind her just before she went live on television during Hurricane Ian Thursday.

Video taken by First Coast News showed reporter Mekena Rodriguez getting ready in Jacksonville when she looked behind her, only to see a sign for a shopping center collapse.

“Please tell me you were recording!” Rodriguez said.

According to First Coast News, the sign was learning for hours before the wind from Hurricane Ian finally knocked it down at around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

“Oh my gosh!” the reporter said.

Part of the road near the sign was already blocked before the collapse because police expected it to fall at any time, according to Rodriguez.