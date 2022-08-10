DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Beachgoers unknowingly had close encounters with a shark in the shallow waters of Daytona Beach.

Drone footage shot by Blake Russ showed the likely 7-foot shark get close to a numbers of unaware swimmers. Russ said he was at the beach for a family reunion on Aug. 4 when he decided to fly his drone.

“Within minutes I ended up finding one right near the Daytona Beach Pier,” he said.

According to Russ, the shark came close to at least a dozen different groups of people.

“Every time it swam right towards them then while only a few feet away changed directions and went around them,” he said.

He said none of the people ever seemed to notice the shark that was just a few feet away. Some instead waved to his drone.