Watch: Service dog's adorable reaction to meeting Disney character

Florida

by: Andrew Willis

Posted: / Updated:

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tennessee service dog couldn’t contain herself when she met Stitch in her first ever trip to Disney World last month.

The golden retriever’s handler, Ani, took her to the Orlando theme park in mid-December and Ezra fell in love with Stitch.

The trip to Disney World was a graduation present for Ani, and she took Ezra along too as a ‘personal test’ for the service dog who is already fully trained.

Ani says there are many more cute videos of Ezra to come, as she plans to take her to Disney Land in April, and then every other Disney resort around the world.

You can follow the two’s adventures on their Instagram page, @Cremedelaezra.

