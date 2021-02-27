WATCH: Sarasota boating officer finds coyote swimming in bay, guides it to shore

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Sarasota Police Marine Patrol found a coyote swimming in the Sarasota Bay this week.

A charter captain called the police department to let them know about a possible dog stranded in New Pass. When Officer Dixon arrived, he jumped in the water and tried to capture the dog, but had no luck.

The officer jumped in the water a second time, only to realize the dog was actually a coyote.

Dixon guided the coyote back toward land and onto the rocks near Ken Thompson Park where he said it sprinted back into the woods safely.

