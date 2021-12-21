Watch: Santa goes scuba diving in the Florida Keys

KEY LARGO, Fla. (NBC) – A scuba diving Santa Claus was spotted Monday in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary enjoying some relaxation with an elfish helper before the upcoming holidays.

Propelled by an undersea scooter, Saint Nick delivered a bit of cheer Monday to the marine inhabitants in the sanctuary off Key Largo.

The annual underwater photo-op is to raise funds for a local children’s charity, kids in special situations.

For over 30 years the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary has protected the continental United States’ only living coral barrier reef and the waters surrounding the island chain.