WATCH: Santa Claus spotted scuba diving in the Florida Keys before Christmas

(NBC News Channel) — Just days before he’s set to deliver presents to children around the world, Santa Claus was spotted taking a dip in the waters off the Florida Keys.

The jolly old fellow went scuba diving in the National Marine Sanctuary on Monday, bringing holiday cheer to the sanctuary’s inhabitants.

His underwater photo op raised money for Kids in Special Situations, a local charity for children.

The Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary protects the continental U.S.’s only living coral barrier reef and the waters surrounding the Keys.

