MARATHON, Fla. (WFLA) — The big man in red took a break from his busy holiday schedule to go scuba diving with schools of fish at a Florida aquarium.

Santa Claus was spotted spreading good cheer and snacks at the Florida Keys Aquarium Encounters in Marathon on Wednesday.

“While it is prohibited to feed fish in the open waters of the sanctuary, Aquarium Encounters’ guests have the option, as Santa did, to offer food to the attraction’s inhabitants,” according to the Florida Keys News Bureau.

The aquarium said Santa provided yummy treats for curious cownose rays, a variety of reef fish and Florida lobster.