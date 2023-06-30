JUNO BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A sea turtle found injured along the southeast Florida coast was released back into the ocean on Thursday.

Loggerhead Marinelife Center announced that after a two-month stay at their hospital, Sweet Potato (nicknamed Tater) was sent back home to the sea.

Tater is a sub-adult sea turtle that was found with an injured rear flipper in the Stuart area. Doctors had to amputate the flipper at the knee joint to make sure the turtle could swim again.

“The surgery was successful, and we are happy that Sweet Potato coped remarkably well in rehab and is now back in the ocean!” Loggerhead Marinelife Center wrote in a Facebook post.

Tater was released to cheers and applause as it made its way down the beach and into the sea.