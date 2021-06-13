WATCH: Rainbow appears in sky near Orlando Pulse 5-year remembrance ceremony

Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Video shows a rainbow streaking over the Pulse memorial during a ceremony commemorating the fifth anniversary of the massacre on Saturday.

The Orlando Police Department posted the video Saturday night, calling it a sign from above. They said a reporter who spoke at the ceremony had predicted the rainbow would arrive.

“Minutes after @NAlvarezWFTV said a rainbow would be a sign the 49 were watching this evening’s tribute, a rainbow appeared,” police said on Twitter.

Saturday marked five years since a gunman opened fire at the Orlando nightclub, killing 49 people in one of the deadliest attacks against LGBT people around the world. The attack was the second-deadliest mass shooting by a single gunman in U.S. history.

