TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Video posted to social media shows a group of protesters waving Nazi flags outside of the Disney World entrance over the weekend.

About 15 people with Nazi insignia showed up Saturday in the area of South Apopka Vineland Road and Hotel Plaza Boulevard, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The crowd dispersed after about two hours and no arrests were made.

“We are aware of these groups that aim to agitate and incite people with anti-Semitic symbols and slurs,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “They are also aware of the law. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office deplores hate speech in any form, but people have the First Amendment right to demonstrate. And while what these groups do is revolting and condemned in the strongest way by the Sheriff and the Sheriff’s Office, they did not on Saturday, to our knowledge, commit a criminal act.”

Other photos posted online show a “DeSantis 2024 Make America Florida” flag. Other signs contained profanity.

Other photos show protesters in the area with signs that said “Destroy all Pedophiles” and “White Pride Worldwide.”

Florida Rep. Anna Eskamani called the display “absolutely disgusting.”

“My grandfather is spinning in his grave,” Abigail Disney tweeted in response to one of the videos.

“Imagine taking your family on vacation and being confronted with this,” the Combat Antisemitism Movement, which describes itself as a “non-partisan, international grassroots movement,” said in a tweet.

Disney vs DeSantis

The feud between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Disney started last year after the company, in the face of significant pressure, publicly opposed legislation concerning lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity in early grades that critics called “Don’t Say Gay.”

As punishment, DeSantis took over Disney World’s governing district through legislation passed by lawmakers and appointed a new board of supervisors. Before the new board came in, the company signed agreements with the old board made up of Disney supporters that stripped the new supervisors of design and construction authority.

In response, the Republican-controlled Florida Legislature passed legislation allowing the DeSantis-appointed board to repeal those agreements and made the theme park resort’s monorail system subject to state inspection, when it previously had been done in-house.

Disney filed a First Amendment lawsuit against the Florida governor and the DeSantis-appointed board in April, claiming violations of free speech and the contracts clause. The DeSantis-appointed board, known as the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, sued Disney in state court in Orlando seeking to void the deals the company made with the previous board.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.