TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The mark of Hurricane Ian’s devastation can still be clearly seen in Florida as communities continue to collect and clean up debris left behind by the storm.

An aerial view of Sarasota and Hardee counties from Eagle 8 HD showed destroyed buildings and wreckage in areas hit hard by Hurricane Ian.

One such area was the Punta Gorda Airport, where Eagle 8 made a stop to refuel.

There, several airplanes were seen flipped over from the hurricane. Buildings were also partially destroyed with caved-in walls and roofs.

Other airports in Florida, such as the Venice Municipal Airport in Sarasota County, also suffered damage in the storm.