KEY WEST, Fla. (WFLA) — Two brown pelicans were released back into the wild after they were rescued from a garage during Hurricane Ian.

A video captured by Samantha Plencner shows Key West Wildlife Center volunteer Jaqueline releasing the diving birds on the beach.

When she opens their cages, the birds immediately fly out over the water.

The pelicans were found in a parking garage on Atlantic Boulevard in Key West. “Glad to be able to return them to the wild after a short stay in our wild bird aviary,” the Key West Wildlife Center wrote on Facebook.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission said brown pelicans are the smallest of the pelican species. They can be found along the coastline of most of the Florida peninsula.

TMX contributed to this report.