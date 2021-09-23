‘WATCH OUT!’ Body cam video shows Florida police officers get fired upon in unmarked vehicle

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — Investigators captured a person Wednesday who they said was involved in a shootout with Orlando police on Tuesday.

Two people who were also involved in the shooting were arrested Tuesday, according to officials. A third person was arrested Wednesday evening.

Officers have arrested Jameon Brown, 22, Travis Weston, 17, and Michael Collins, 19. Each is charged with attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer and aggravated assault with a firearm.

On Wednesday, Orlando police released body camera footage from the incident.

The video shows how the shooting unfolded just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday. The gunfire erupted alongside an apartment complex just down the street from Camping World Stadium.

Police Chief Orlando Rolón said the incident started when two officers from the Special Enforcement Division were checking out a Crimeline tip in an unmarked vehicle near Jacob’s Place and South Lakeland Avenue. According to officers, they came across the three young men on bikes who had guns. Police add that the officers were not on the look out for these three people.

According to police, the three young men started opening fire on the police officer’s unmarked SUV which forced them to return fire from inside. The body camera footage shows one of the officers firing through the front windshield. After the shooting, the SUV was riddled with bullet holes.

On Tuesday, Chief Rolon said it is unclear if the young men knew they were interacting with police officers since they started shooting while the officers were still inside their vehicle.

“Right now, we’re kind of puzzled about how this happened,” he said. “They were wearing a modified uniform. So clearly labeled ‘Police.’ But keep this in mind: They never had a chance to get out of their car before contact could be made with these individuals. They literally returned fire from the inside of their car.”

Neither of the officers were shot.

Weston was wounded in the leg and transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center, officials said. Brown was arrested and indicated he suffered an injury to his arm. He was treated by Orlando Fire Department crews before he was booked into jail, according to the Orlando Police Department.

“We are very fortunate not to be speaking about an officer involved shooting where we may have lost one of our officers in this incident,” Rolón said Tuesday.