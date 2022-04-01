ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – An Orlando police officer stopped traffic on Tuesday to help a family of ducks cross a busy Orlando roadway.

Officer Ariel Clabaugh’s body camera captured the moment she helped a group of baby ducklings get over a curb to follow their mother.

Officer Clabaugh was en route to a disabled vehicle call on SR 528 when she spotted the fluffy family.

The video shows the officer’s patrol car blocking the roadway to make sure the ducks could cross safely.

Several drivers praised the officer with a thumbs up.