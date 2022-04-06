FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two children were seriously hurt in a fiery crash in Flagler County Monday night.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a vehicle slammed into another vehicle that was stopped in traffic. The vehicle that hit the car crossed the right lane and into a weigh station and caught fire.

A 33-year-old woman and her 31-year-old male passenger suffered minor injuries. An 8-year-old girl suffered serious injuries and a 7-year-old boy suffered critical injuries.

Detective Adam Gossett with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, who was off duty at the time, was first to arrive on the scene and treated the victims until first responders arrived.

Detective Gossett literally took the shirt off his back to treat one of the patients until first responders arrived.

“I’m very proud of Detective Gossett and everyone that responded,” said Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly. “A Deputy Sheriff is never off duty and this is a great example of responding to an emergency even while technically ‘off duty’.”

The children were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Six people were involved in the accident, four of which suffered minor injuries. The case is being investigated by the Florida Highway Patrol.