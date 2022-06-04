TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A driver on I-75 in South Florida captured video of rain conditions on the highway Friday.

PhotographicFloridian on Twitter posted of video his journey on the interstate near the Broward-Dade county line, which showed rains that highly obscured visibility for drivers.

“So yeah, it’s raining a little in South Florida today,” he wrote.

South Florida is seeing heavy rains as Potential Tropical Cyclone One is set to move across the state Saturday. The National Hurricane Center said the southern parts of Florida could see up to six to 10 inches of rain.

As of Saturday morning, the disorganized system had max sustained winds of 40 miles per hour.