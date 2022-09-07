JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A motorcyclist took troopers on a high-speed chase in Florida over the Labor Day weekend.

Videos from the Florida Highway Patrol show a motorcyclist driving recklessly along a road in Jacksonville.

The motorcyclist is seen weaving through traffic and doing a wheelie throughout the video.

“If you drive recklessly, we will find you. And when we do, you will go to jail! (We will not pass GO and we will not collect $200)” FHP said on Twitter.

The motorcyclist, identified as Bradley Scott Allen, was arrested for reckless driving, fleeing and eluding and numerous other criminal charges, FHP said.

“His selfish acts on the roadway placed many people’s lives in danger. Make your holidays memorable, but not like this. Please drive safely. Thank you to the hard working troopers keeping our highways safe today,” FHP posted on Twitter.