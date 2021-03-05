WATCH: Motorcyclist jumps draw bridge as it opens in Daytona Beach

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s officially bike week in Daytona Beach which means bikers are suiting up and out in full force!

Daytona Beach Chief of Police Jakari Young posted a video from a traffic camera to Twitter showing a motorcyclist jumping the Main Street draw bridge as it started to open upward.

Young said while the bike week “shenanigans” have commenced, riders need to be safe and smarter than the motorcyclist caught on camera.

The 2021 Daytona Beach Bike Week, which is an annual motorcycle event and rally, will run from March 5 to March 14. Festivities normally include motorcycle racing, concerts and contests.