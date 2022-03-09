WATCH: Motorcyclist flips-off police, rides on sidewalk during ‘reckless’ chase

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Video from the Sanford Police Department chase shows a motorcyclist driving “extremely recklessly” before he was arrested on Friday.

In the video, the motorcyclist can be seen driving on the sidewalk, running a red light, and flipping off a police helicopter. According to a Facebook post from Sanford Police, “It was quickly determined that the motorcyclist was repeatedly driving through the same area in a very dangerous way almost daily.”

Authorities worked over the course of five days to locate and apprehend the driver, the post added.

On Friday, March 4, authorities said they were able to follow and arrest the motorcyclist at a service station. Authorities said the motorcyclist did not injure himself or others during the chase.