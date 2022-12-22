MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava issued a proclamation pardoning two young pigs ahead of the Christmas holiday.

According to NBC Miami, two-month-old siblings “Holly” and “Jolly” were granted clemency from the county as part of a yearly south Florida tradition.

They are the eighth and ninth pigs to be pardoned since the program stated five years ago.

“It was an agriculture land, and they were very sick almost dying with pneumonia and anemia. Jolly still has pneumonia you can see how deformed his body is,” said Daney Cabrera from Aguacate Sanctuary of Love.

The pardoned pair of pigs will retire to the sanctuary, where they’ll have plenty of space to run and bask in the sunshine.