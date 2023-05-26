(WFLA) — Severe thunderstorms spawned a possible waterspout off the coast of the Florida Keys Friday as winds pushed the storm northeast.

Heavy downpours prompted the National Weather Service to issue Flood warnings in parts Miami-Dade County.

One video shared by Twitter user @Hubery07 shows a large waterspout off the coast of Anne’s Beach in Islamorada.

Storms were expected to continue into the night but no major warnings were issued by NWS. The agency did, however, warn of gusty winds, frequent lightning, small hail, and possibly an isolated tornado.