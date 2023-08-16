TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s safe to say a massive alligator unlocked a new fear for some after it was caught on camera trying to scale the side of a Florida home.

Kayla Ronquillo, who recorded the eerie video, told wire service Storyful she was recently driving home through the community of Babcock Ranch in Punta Gorda when she noticed something lurking in the night.

That ‘thing’ turned out to be a huge alligator with an unexplainable will to “climb up the walls.”

Ronquillo whipped out her cell phone in disbelief exclaiming the alligator is “freaking huge.”

It was unclear exactly how big the gator was, or why it was trying to climb the side of a home, but it had some viewers questioning what they had just witnessed.

In one Facebook comment, a woman wrote, “Second thoughts on sleeping with the window open.”

Another person joked, “Reason #56778 why I don’t live in Florida.”

It’s not the first time an alligator has tried to make a Babcock Ranch house their home.

In March 2022, a 12-foot alligator was dragged out of a newly built house in the same community. Local news outlets said the gator had entered through a laundry room door and caused around $2,500 worth of damage.