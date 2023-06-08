TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was arrested Thursday after he followed a woman off an elevator, into her apartment, and exposed himself, documents allege.

Surveillance footage shows 31-year-old Evert Andres Esquivel Pichardo exiting the elevator and following the victim at a high-rise in Miami on Wednesday. He allegedly forced her into her apartment, knocked her down, exposed himself, and pleasured himself.

The affidavit said the victim eventually got up and called for help, and that’s when Pichardo fled from the apartment.

Authorities released a statement about the incident.

The video also showed Pichardo running through the apartment parking garage and fleeing in a vehicle that was registered to his name, leading to his arrest.

He allegedly worked as a contract worker with the parking company that services that apartment. Authorities said Pichardo used his employee key access card to exit the garage.

Pichardo was arrested and charged with indecent exposure and burglary with assault or battery.