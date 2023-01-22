OAKLAND PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was seen stealing several wigs and pepper spraying employees at a Florida beauty store on surveillance video released by the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said on Jan. 7, a man entered a beauty store on East Oakland Park Boulevard in Oakland Park and began pepper spraying the employees of the store with mace.

After spraying the first employee, the man snatched several wigs off the mannequins before pepper spraying another employee.

The sheriff’s office said the man then entered a white Kis SUV’s passenger seat before it drove off.

“Detectives describe the robber as an adult male who was wearing a black hoodie jacket with white writing on the sleeves,” the sheriff’s office said. “He had a mask on his face, an orange shirt under his jacket and blue pants.”

If you know who he is, call Detective Mark Copley at 954-321-4738.