WATCH: Man shoots at person, random cars at Central Florida Wawa

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (WESH) —Deputies in Osceola County are searching for a person who shot at someone and then at random vehicles.

Officials were called to the Wawa on West Vine Street in Kissimmee for a shooting.

Video captured the person as they fired the gun. Deputies say the man appears to be a light-skinned man with a dark-colored full beard, wearing a black hoodie, black shorts with red stripes on the side, white and black sneakers and a black crossbody bag.

The shooter was last seen leaving the area on foot, traveling north behind the Wawa.

Anyone with information related to this case or similar ones is asked to contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222.