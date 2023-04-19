TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Southwest flight bound for Fort Lauderdale was rerouted to Orlando after a man lost his cool over a crying baby.

Mark, a passenger aboard the flight, told wire service TMX the flight originated from Baltimore, Maryland, and was supposed to land at Fort Lauderdale.

“However, after an hour plus of circling due to the weather, this man flipped out, and together with our low fuel situation, we ended up being diverted to Orlando,” Mark said.

In the video, the shouting man can be heard using expletives while speaking with several flight attendants.

“That child has been crying for 40 minutes,” the man can be heard saying in the cellphone video. “Calm the child down, please! I had headphones on, I was sleeping.”

When the flight attendants asked the man to lower his voice, he responded, “Why is the baby yelling?”

“If that child was a black baby, what the f*** would be happening right now?” the man asks.

“I’m not going there,” the flight attendant responds.

“I know you’re not going there. I am going there,” the man snaps back. “We are in a f***ing tin can with a baby in a g****** echo chamber and you want to talk to me about being f***ing okay?”

“Okay, because you are yelling,” the flight attendant says, trying to further de-escalate the situation.

“So is the baby!” the passenger screams back.

“Okay, so you’re a man,” the flight attendant says.

After the plane rerouted to Orlando, flight crews tried to remove the man from the plane but he allegedly refused.

“He tried to plead his case that he had a right to yell because there were two adults with the crying baby and he shouldn’t have been disturbed,” Mark said. “Well, that’s probably not how his wife imagined their Florida getaway going.”