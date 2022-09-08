MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — A fisherman caught a nonnative pacu with ferocious teeth in a Miami pond.

Eric Estrada said he initially thought the fish was a piranha due to its unusual aggression and jagged teeth.

“Got into some Peacock Bass, Largemouth Bass, and a wild pack of Piranha’s????” Estrada wrote alongside a video of the catch. “Pretty sure they were Pacu, but they were incredibly aggressive, and have gnarly shaped teeth, unlike a standard Pacu that’s teeth are normally shaped like human teeth.”

Pacus are omnivorous and native to South America. They are generally not considered dangerously invasive.

Pacus can find their way into Florida’s waterways after being kept as pets.

