WATCH: Man arrested after stealing ambulance from Florida hospital

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WESH)—A man is accused stealing an ambulance from AdventHealth Daytona Beach on Monday.

Officials says they were called to the hospital around 2:38 a.m. after an ambulance had been stolen.

A witness told authorities they saw Keith Peacock, 63, at the ambulance bay door, trying to get into the front door of the ambulance. According to officials, when Peacock failed to get into the driver’s side door, he climbed into the back and was able to drive away.

The ambulance crew was inside the hospital at the time of the theft, officials said. The driver of the ambulance said she ran out of the hospital after being told what happened and spotted the vehicle speeding away.

According to the ambulance crew, before stealing the vehicle, Peacock had asked for a ride, but was told no because the crew was in a middle of transporting a patient.

Authorities were able track the ambulance thanks to a GPS locator and deputies were able to pull it over in Flagler County.

Peacock was taken into custody and faces a charge of grand theft.

