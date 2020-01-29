WATCH: SpaceX launches batch of Starlink satellites from Space Coast

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WESH) —SpaceX successfully launched another batch of Starlink satellites into orbit Wednesday from the Space Coast.

The launch happened after rough weather pushed it back several times.

It was the fourth batch of Starlink satellites sent into orbit by SpaceX.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk wants to put thousands of these Starlink satellites in orbit, to offer high-speed internet service everywhere. He plans to start service this year in the northern U.S. and Canada.

LATEST STORIES: