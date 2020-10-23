President Trump back in Central Florida for rally in The Villages

THE VILLAGES, Fla. (WESH) – President Donald Trump will make his third campaign appearance in the past two weeks in Central Florida on Friday.

The president will be in The Villages for a rally slated to start at 4:30 p.m. You can watch the event in its entirety in the video player above.

Trump is heading to his home state Friday for the campaign rally in The Villages and another in Pensacola. He’s scheduled to spend the night at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach and says he’ll vote in person on Saturday before he flies north for more campaign rallies.

The Villages, the nation’s largest retirement community, an expanse of beautiful homes, shops and entertainment venues that bills itself as “Florida’s Friendliest Hometown,” is critical for Trump if he is to win Florida.

More than 120,000 people live in The Villages, which is 55% Republican. The community is mostly located in Sumter County, which supported Trump with 68% of the vote in 2016, compared to 49% statewide.

There have been signs though that Trump may not have as much of a stranglehold on the community as he did in 2016.

Earlier this month, an armada of as many as 500 golf carts gathered at the Sea Breeze Recreation Center to caravan to the nearby elections office, so folks could drop off ballots for Biden.

And as Trump prepares to rally his supporters on Friday, Democrats in The Villages are holding counter-events.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: