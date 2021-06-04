WATCH: New Carnival cruise ship with first-ever roller coaster at sea arrives in Florida

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. (WESH/WFLA) — Carnival Cruise Line’s newest ship arrived at Florida’s Port Canaveral on Friday.

The Mardi Gras will feature the first-ever roller coaster at sea – the BOLT. It’s also the first cruise ship powered by Liquefied Natural Gas in North America.

The ship pays homage to the cruise line’s first ship, the TSS Mardi Gras from 1972.

The new Mardi Gras is 1,130 feet long and features six themed zones and restaurants from Guy Fieri, Emeril Lagasse, Rudi Sodamin and Shaquille O’Neal. Each sailing will also feature four games of Family Feud Live

The ship was escorted in through the channel Friday morning by two other Port Canaveral-based ships before docking at cruise terminal three.