DeSantis announces ramp openings at I-4/408 interchange ahead of schedule

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH)—Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the opening of new ramps starting Monday at the Interstate 4 and State Road 408 interchange in downtown Orlando.

DeSantis said the openings come three months ahead of schedule.

The governor described the work as the most impactful portion of the I-4 Ultimate Project.

DeSantis said he’d been pushing the Florida Department of Transportation to take advantage of decreased traffic amid the coronavirus pandemic to accelerate projects.

LATEST STORIES: