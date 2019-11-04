Florida debuts new healthcare website promoting transparency, lower prices

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced a major initiative to promote transparency in the health care industry in an effort to drive down prices and raise quality.

DeSantis announced a new website, Florida Health Price Finder, as a brand new web tool that provides facility-level pricing and quality information for the most common health care services.

“I think most people, what they want, they want high quality care but they want it in the most cost-effective way, so that’s what we’re trying to do,” DeSantis said.

As an example, DeSantis pointed out that if you look around in Tampa for the cost of a knee replacement, you’ll see a range between $33,000 to $54,000.

“That’s a difference in $21,000,” DeSantis said. “In other areas of life you probably wouldn’t have that unless there’s some obvious benefit in quality, but it’s not clear that a patient would have an ability to discern that based on the old system.”

DeSantis made a second announcement in the spirit of promoting transparency in the healthcare system. DeSantis said the new Governor Transparency Award in Healthcare will be awarded to one hospital or ambulatory surgical center per year for demonstrating excellence in price and quality transparency.

