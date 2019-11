GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) - Nestlé Waters is looking to expand a permit in hopes of taking more than a million gallons a day from a popular tourist spot in Florida. Outdoors enthusiasts and conservation activists, however, are fighting back.

Ginnie Springs, located in the Santa Fe River, has already been deemed a fragile environment. It's been labeled as "in recovery" by the Suwannee River Water Management District after decades of bottling companies draining more than 270,000 gallons a day.