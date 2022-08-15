CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. ( WFLA) — A detective’s dashcam video captured a lightning strike sparking a small fire along a Florida road.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said Detective Wrasse was working a traffic detail over the weekend on Bermont Road in Punta Gorda when the intense lightning bolt struck in the distance.

The powerful strike caused a small fire to pop up along the road. The sheriff’s office said Wrasse watched to make sure that the rain put the fire out.

“If you hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck. When it ROARS, seek shelter INDOORS!” the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook.