PLACIDA, Fla. (WFLA) — When an alligator wants to go somewhere, there’s not much anyone can do about it, not even a fence.

On March 1, Eric Dagg recorded an alligator that got stuck in a metal fence at the Coral Creek Club in Placida, Florida.

The gator had gotten a bit trapped after forcing itself through the fence’s bars, bending them out of shape.

“The gator eventually got a little stuck and my brother tried to help get his legs through the fence,” Dagg said.

Dagg, an employee of the golf course, said he saw the gator walking along the cart path before it tried to take the shortcut through the fence.

