WATCH: Kayaker dodges tree jumping monkeys in Florida river

SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WESH) —A nice day out on a kayak on the Silver River turned into monkey mayhem as a group of rhesus macaques jumped from trees.

Rod Guynn, of Ocala, captured video of multiple monkeys leaping into the river at the end of October, each with a loud splash. The monkeys can then be seen swimming across the river to get to the other side.

At least 300 rhesus macaques live in Silver Spring State Park and some of them carry a rare and deadly form of herpes that could put humans at risk as the population grows.

Experts say the species is rapidly breeding and could double in population within five years.

