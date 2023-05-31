VALDOSTA, Ga. (WFLA) — Jaw-dropping video shows the moment a Florida driver went airborne after ramping off a tow truck on the side of a Georgia highway last week.

Bodycam footage released by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office shows deputies responding to the scene of a crash on Highway 84 on May 24, when the scary crash occurred.

Just as the deputy turned to look at the other side of the median, he spotted the driver speeding toward the tow truck, which had its ramp lowered.

The driver, a 21-year-old woman from Tallahassee, sped right onto the ramp, launching her vehicle over the tow truck, sending it through the air. The woman’s car crashed into the road before appearing to strike another vehicle that was on the road.

Following the crash, a deputy could be seen springing into action and immediately running toward the crumpled car while yelling for emergency services.

According to Atlanta news station WSB, the woman’s car launched “approximately 120 feet over the tow truck.” The woman survived the crash with serious injuries and is continuing to recover. No other injuries were reported as a result of the crash.