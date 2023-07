JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Jaguar cub made its debut Thursday at Jacksonville Zoo.

The cub, named Banks, was seen in a video playing with Babette, its mother, after spending a few weeks bonding behind the scenes.

The zoo said Banks is “precocious” and “curious.”

Banks was born April 7 and was named in a contest in partnership with the Jacksonville Jaguars.