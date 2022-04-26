OCHOPEE, Fla. (NBC) – An infrared trail camera captured video of the frightening sights and sounds of Florida’s gators after dark.

The video was taken at Big Cypress National Preserve by photographer Bobby Wummer.

In the video player above, you can see the gators posturing aggressively and roaring.

Alligator mating season is now underway, meaning many gators will be showing up in places you don’t normally expect to see them.

An expert from Gatorland says male alligators don’t become more aggressive during mating season, but they will defend themselves and their territory.

He says because more male alligators will be roaming, people need to stay alert, especially when close to water.