TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two hikers were rescued Friday from the Big Cypress Preserve in Florida after one suffered a medical emergency during a storm, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said.

Due to severe weather, air rescue crews were grounded so a ground search was launched in the meantime with help from the National Park Service, according to the sheriff’s office.

Once the weather cleared, an air rescue team located the hikers after an hour of searching. The two were hoisted to safety and flown to a rest area where they were evaluated by paramedics.

“This rescue is a prime example of the great work of our Aviation Bureau,” Collier County Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said. “Whether it is a rescue or helping to extinguish brush fires or assisting our Patrol division, our Aviation Bureau is always ready to deploy.”

Footage from the rescue showed crews descending into a wooded area before ascending with the hikers, and later flying to the rest stop.