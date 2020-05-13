WATCH: Hero Florida woman saves choking neighbor

1  of  2
Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH/CNN)— A lifesaving rescue was caught on doorbell camera last week in Orlando.

Billy Bass, a teacher at Avalon Middle School, was eating a steak when he started choking. He ran to his neighbor’s house and started banging on the door and signaled he was choking.

Karen Aranda answered the door and immediately sprang to action, spinning him around, and squeezing him so hard a piece of steak shot out of his mouth on the first try.

Seconds later her neighbor of 13 years was breathing again and thanking her.

 “I don’t even know how I even grabbed him. I just, I’m like, you have to do something, like push it out of him,” Aranda told WESH.

“She was like Wonder Woman,” Bass recalled. “Even she was shaken up. I was shaken up. And we just hugged each other and embraced and I said ‘you saved my life.'”

