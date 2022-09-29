ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — A helicopter captured a rescue from floodwaters in northeast Orlando on Thursday evening.

Rescue crews gathered at an apartment after a nearby pond overflowed and flooded the parking lot.

The water appeared to be waist-high and several cars were covered with water.

Hurricane Ian caused significant damage across Florida. It made landfall Wednesday as a powerful Category 4 hurricane.

The National Hurricane Center said portions of central, northern and northeast Florida will continue to experience flooding from Ian through Friday.