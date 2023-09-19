TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Guapo, the greedy alligator at Everglades Holiday Park in Fort Lauderdale cozied up in his keeper’s lawn chair after it was left unoccupied for a few moments.

“I leave my chair alone for 5 SECONDS at Everglades Holiday Park and Guapo steals my seat,” Facebook user Snakeaholic said.

“Ridiculous. This is why we can’t have nice things,” the user joked.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, alligators are ectothermic, meaning they rely on external heat sources to regulate their body temperature. One way alligators do this is by basking in the sun.

It was unclear if it was Guapo’s intimidating size or his good looks that dissuaded the keeper from taking his chair back — as the term “Guapo” means handsome when translated into English.