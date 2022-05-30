ORMOND BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Losing a ball into the water or trees can be one of the most frustrating things in golf.

But what does a golfer do when their ball ends up in a gator’s mouth? Some golfers in Ormond Beach found out on Sunday and apparently the answer is nothing.

A gator stole a golfer’s ball right off the green Sunday at the Plantation Bay Golf & Country Club.

Video from Mike Harb shows the gator scoop up the ball with his mouth and walk right off the green with it.

“Chase him closer to the hole, just have him drop it in the hole,” a person off camera said.

The person taking the video said the gator grabbed the ball when it was hit on the green, but then spit it out. As the players get closer the gator grabbed the ball again and walks off with it.

There’s no word on how this hole was scored for the golfer.