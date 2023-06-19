TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Severe weather brought tornadoes and funnel clouds to parts of Florida over the weekend and on Monday.

The National Weather Service said a tornado developed in the panhandle near Destin around 11 a.m. Monday. WMBB reported that it is unclear if anyone was hurt or if there was any damage from the tornado.

In Miramar Beach, a large funnel cloud was spotted while a tornado warning was issued for the area. Officials said the funnel cloud could be seen from Okaloosa and Walton counties.

On Sunday, the NWS confirmed that a weak and brief tornado touched down on Pine Island. Officials said the tornado will not be rated higher than an EF-0 (winds 65-85 mph), according to NBC affiliate WBBH.