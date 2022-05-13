TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman had a frightening experience after shots were fired at her home while she was in the middle of preaching on Facebook Live Wednesday.

According to Storyful, Lovey D. Walker was streaming on her Facebook page, talking about the Gospel, when shots could be heard in the background.

Walker quickly dove for cover as the bullets went through her home, staying off camera for about a minute before standing up unharmed.

“Oh my God, they just start shooting!” Walker said in the live stream. “You see? You see the Devil? Do you see the Devil?”

After getting her bearings, she said the bullets shot through her home and showed an item that was hit. However, Walker said nothing was going to get her in the way from preaching.

“You think that’s going to stop me from preaching this Gospel, Devil?” she said. “You got me so messed up! He don’t know me.”

According to NBC affiliate WTLV, three bystanders were injured in the shooting in Moncrief Park.

“Let’s go,” she said, undeterred. “Back to Word.”