TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman was lucky to walk away unharmed after she narrowly escaped being struck by a falling tree during Hurricane Ian.

Kristen Mulholland sent NBC News Affiliate WESH surveillance video that captures her close call on camera.

Mulholland said she was moving branches away from the front of her house so her dad could pull his truck into the garage in Port Orange when the tree fell.

In the video, Mulholland can be seen moving a palm branch off the driveway when a tree fell behind her mere seconds after she returned to the safety of her home.